Uvest Allocates Most Promising Property, “The Palms, Epe”

One of the biggest issues facing real estate investors in Nigeria is the issue of ‘taking ownership’. While real estate companies try to phase this out – customers are mostly dissatisfied with the waiting period that comes between purchase and taking possession.

The company in a statement said that they have a standing promise to clients of UVEST to have possession and allocation of their properties within six months of purchase.

The statement further stated that the promise has been fulfilled, judging from testimonials gathered from their satisfied clients.

The statement hinted that January 28, was a fulfilling day for clients of UVEST, as the company allocated serviced plots at one of her Prime Properties, located in Epe, Lagos State.

The statement said “The proposed gated residential community called THE PALMS is located just behind Lagos State University, Epe, and spans about 10 acres of fertile land.”

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Babalola, “The Palms is one of Uvest’s most promising properties.”

Furthermore, it explained that Epe is obviously in the limelight of the Lagos State Government judging by the quality of developmental projects going on and several announcements by the governor.

“As a real estate company, our major goal is to deliver value for our clients. Value in this context refers to smart investment decisions. Real estate in Epe is a goldmine as there is bound to be a booming influx of business and human capital-which has started already. By the time this neighbourhood is fully developed in the next 5-7 years, hostels, short-let apartments, and shopping arenas will become hot cake because of the presence of the University. Hence you all are lucky and smart to have secured a piece of the future in this area of Lagos State,” Babalola said.

The Palms, however, is just one of the company’s residential real estate projects in Epe. The most recent however is named “Millennial City” which is situated along the Ketu axis of Epe – about 20 minutes away from the proposed airport.”

“I didn’t expect to be this excited today. But I cannot explain how I feel – I just know it is a very euphoric feeling. Knowing I own a piece of land is one feeling, seeing the land is another, but holding the documents with my name and signature is the best feeling of all,” Mrs. Abiodun Owoso, an overjoyed customer at the allocation said.

All clients present and absent were given their documents of ownership which include their Deed of Assignment and Letter of Allocation.

“If you do not own property yet, especially in Epe axis, this is your cue to as Epe is going to be big. The best time to own a property is now.” Babalola stated.