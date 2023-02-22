Supportifly Donates Books at Ibadan Schools This Valentine 

As part of its noble cause, a non-profit organisation, Supportifly, took to schools in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, for its “School is Not Scam” exercise books donation project.

The benefitting schools the team visited on Valentine’s Day include Ijokodo High School and Cheshire High School.

The initiative, which kicked off last year, aims to dispel the miseducation and help to reverse the trend that education has no value.

Because the Founder of Supportifly and Philanthropist, Bolarinwa Kashif, believes in the power of education, she remains committed to leveraging this platform and resources to change the narrative in the education sector in Nigeria.

Asides from the school project, Kashif, also known as Mr Fly, creates jobs and gives back to society by supporting vulnerable persons and empowering youths and children from low-income homes.

The astute businessman said, “I am committed to restoring hope, educational value and creating a better Nigeria. I want these children to know that education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

During their school visits, the group sensitised the students on the significance of staying in school, getting good grades and making their parents proud.

As part of its benchmark, the Supportifly team will visit more schools throughout the year, using its social media platforms to financially support the oppressed, vulnerable and helpless across the nation.

Meanwhile, Mr Fly has also earned some accolades from organisations across Nigeria for contributing to a better society.

His Fly Fitness gym has become a haven where pregnant women get free stressless delivery through healthy exercise.

Today, his gym boasts world-class equipment. It is one of the most visited in the ancient city of Ibadan.