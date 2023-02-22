Polls: Katsina Shari’a Commission Warns against Violence, Thuggery

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission has warned residents of the state against indulging in violence, hooliganism, thuggery and other heinous acts capable of truncating the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general election.

The Chairman of the Commission and state’s Grand Kadi, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Abubakar, who gave the warning while briefing journalists Wednesday, said Islam is totally against any activity aimed at intimidating, harassing or causing public nuisance.

Abubakar, who quoted different Quranic verses that are against violence and other social vices, said the Islamic religion encouraged people, no matter how they are aggrieved, to always follow due process and never take laws into their hands.

He said: “In Islam, people are duty bound to shun any activity which is likely to cause harm or nuisance to the public like mindless acts of thuggery in the name of politics or otherwise and indiscriminate posting of political posters or banners at government buildings, offices, roundabout and other public places as spelled out in the Security Challenges (Containment) Executive Order.”

The state Grand Kadi directed members of the Da’awa committee throughout the state to intensify efforts at sensitising the general public to be disciplined and remain law abiding citizens before, during and after the polls as encapsulated in the doctrine of Islamic Sharia.

He urged politicians, political parties and their followers to play the game according to the nation’s electoral laws, and the state Security Challenges Containment Order, which banned political thuggery and associated crimes in the state.

He added that: “May Allah, the Almighty in His infinite mercy, guide and protect us, so as to see us through peaceful and hunky-dory conduct of the forthcoming general election in the country and Katsina State in particular.”