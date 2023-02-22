Osimhen on Target as Napoli Gain Edge in Frankfurt

*Real Madrid rip Liverpool apart in 5-2 defeat at Anfield

Victor Osimhen scored his 20th goal of the season last night as Napoli defeated a 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie in Frankfurt.

After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved, Osimhen struck in the 40th minute when he turned in Hirving Lozano’s superb pass.

The Super Eagles striker added a second goal few minutes later but it was ruled offside.

The in-form Nigerian who is the leading scorer in the Italian topflight was a menace throughout the game. He won the first-half penalty when he was fouled inside the box as he tried to retrieve the ball but Frankfurt’s goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp, saved Kvaratskhelia’s tepid kick.

The keeper however failed to stop Osimhen from getting on the scorer’s sheet.

Napoli made amends for the missed penalty with a quick goal on the break. Osimhen intercepted a pass on halfway before Hirving Lozano charges away down the right. He plays a brilliant ball behind the defence while Osimhen shins it in from close range.

Frankfurt’s hopes of getting back level were dealt a big blow midway through the second half when key forward Randal Kolo Muani was dismissed for standing on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s foot as they challenged for possession.

Napoli then made the most of the one-man edge as they grabbed a second that puts them firmly on course for the quarter-finals as Di Lorenzo finished superbly from Kvaratskhelia’s back-heel pass.

The victory gives Napoli a big advantage for the return leg in Italy on Wednesday, 15 March.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have been in superb form this season and sit 15 points clear at the top of Serie A.

They went into this game on the back of five successive wins and looked confident from the outset, with their pace on the attack often causing problems.

Elsewhere on the night, Liverpool were left with a mountainous task to keep their Champions League ambitions alive after they were torn apart 5-2 by ruthless Real Madrid at Anfield.

Holders Real – who beat Liverpool in last season’s final in Paris – became the first side to score five at Anfield in Europe despite going two goals down early on as Liverpool made a dream start to this last-16 tie.

Darwin Nunez’s brilliant flick put Liverpool ahead after only four minutes before Mohamed Salah cashed in on Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ poor clearance to double their advantage 10 minutes later.

Vinicius Junior’s brilliant 21st-minute strike pulled a goal back before Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson followed Courtois’ lead by hacking a clearance straight at the Brazilian, holding his head in anguish as the ball looped behind him into the net in front of a disbelieving Kop.

It changed the whole emphasis of the contest, Real going ahead two minutes after the break when Eder Militao headed in Luka Modric’s free-kick.

Real then rammed home their superiority as Karim Benzema’s shot deflected in off Joe Gomez, the French striker then coolly adding a fifth after more brilliant work by the ageless Modric.