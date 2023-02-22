Nnamani, Ezeife, Others Take Steps to Minimise Post-election Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Some political stakeholders and elder statesmen under the umbrella of National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NACOPU), have resolved to put in place steps to curtail or minimise post-election crisis in the country.

The group said it was imperative for the leaders and elders across the length and breath of the nation to rise and put in place all proactive measures to forestall potential national crisis that might arise from the election.

National Chairman of the group and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani; the Secretary General, Cairo Ojougboh; former Anambra State governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and other members, who speaking at the inaugural meeting yesterday in Abuja, noted that with the election around the corner and problems of naira swap, energy crisis, militancy, banditry, terrorism, ethnic and regional agitation, it was important for well-meaning and active politicians to put heads together to find solution for peace.

Nnamani said what distinguished the group from others was because it spoke truth to itself.

“I support the concept of a group that can afford to speak to others. We are going into a pivotal electoral process and the challenge will be more after results of the election. A group like this should be in the position to speak up and lead with recommendations. I know people will dispute the results but there should be people that should advise that we should not allow two, three, five judges to determine who rules us. We should obey the outcome of the ballot box,” he said.

Also, Ezeife, who posited that there was no need preaching for people to understand that the country was in a make or break situation, said there was no basis for violence, acrimony, adding that the new Nigeria would accommodate everyone.

Ezeife added: “I am Igbo I don’t want to leave Nigeria, but I do not want to be a slave in the country of my birth. The federal government is pushing for us to leave the country and I have looked at it from a long point of view and I think it is better if here can be restructured.

“In doing this, I had to meet with many people, you will agree with me that we should not be slaves in Nigeria. Slaves do not get to be president of their countries and if somehow one of us manages to be make president, then, we should look for Biafra inside Nigeria.

“This topic – peace and unity – has been touching us, even when things were not as bad as this. The old should be apologetic for ruining this country for our children. We are either Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa by accident, no choice of mine. It is the same story for us all. Only God decided what we are. There is no basis for violence, acrimony. The new Nigeria will accommodate all of us.

“Yoruba and Igbo are the worst Nigerians, stupid Nigerians, because they choose enmity instead of cooperation and because of their enmity the whole country is paying for it. Were they to integrate, the country will be stabilized – no domination by anybody. Of the other groups, no group can analyze its long term prospects and decide to go out of Nigeria. Nigeria is our home let us amend whatever is to be amended.”

The convener and General Secretary, Ojougboh, explained why the group came together, adding that they wanted elders and leaders to begin to look at what was going to happen during the general election.

“We are looking at pre-election, during the election and post-election. The reason the leaders have decided to gather is to make sure that we begin to educate our youths and our leaders, who are the participants in this coming elections,” he said.