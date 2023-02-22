  • Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

NCC Unveils Toll-Free Number, 622 for Presidential Election

Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dedicated its Consumer Toll-Free Number 622, to serve as 2023 Presidential Election Incident Hotline.

In a statement yesterday, the Commission stated that the move was in view of the importance it attaches to the upcoming elections.

The toll-free number would serve, “as 2023 Presidential Election Incident Hotline to enable voters and members of the public across Nigeria to report any issues that may affect them, or others, during the elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.”

It explained that, “this step is to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its patriotic commitment, towards the conduct of hitch-free elections in Nigeria.

“The Toll-Free Number 622 is the second-level complaints centre through which consumers of telecommunications services are allowed to make calls directly to the Commission, to resolve issues concerning their telecommunications services which the service providers are unable to do.”

It however, pointed out that in consideration of the critical nature of this election and to alleviate emergent issues that may arise at the voting centres, or any parts of Nigeria thereof, “the Commission has considered it expedient to dedicate the Toll-Free Number 622 to accommodate all types of complaints on election day.”

“This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution.

“The 622 Election Incident Monitoring Centre will be manned by top Management officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission. The hotline will be open to the public from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Members of the public are, therefore, invited to take advantage of the Election Incident Monitoring Centre Hotline, 622,” the statement signed by its Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, added.

