Napoli to Decide Osimhen’s Future in Summer Transfer

Femi Solaja with agency report

Amid links with Manchester United and some notable clubs in top flight leagues in Europe, there are strong indications that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, may consider exit from Italian Serie A club, Napoli, in the coming transfer window in Summer.

Although he insisted that the Serie A leaders will play a major part in deciding his future at the end of the season.

The latest development could be a major boost to Manchester United’s Manager, Erik ten Hag who has refused to back down his quest to lure the Nigerian striker to Old Trafford.

The £107million-rated striker has been in prolific form this season, racking up 20 goals and four assists in all 24 appearances this season for Napoli.

Osimhen, along with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford are the most promising forwards in world football at the moment, and Napoli will no doubt be attacked from all angles in the summer.

“When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,” Osimhen told ESPNon Tuesday.

“And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

“But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.

“At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”

Osimhen is currently on track to win the Serie A Golden Boot, with 18 of his 20 goals coming in the league, but the striker insists that he is not concerned about personal accolades.

“Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition,” he added.

“If I win it, that’s fine but what I want to do is try to win trophies with my team. “As long as the team is winning, it doesn’t matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not.”

Last Friday, Osimhen notched up his 100th career goal in 197 games, a win over Sassuolo, which is faster than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo managed to do.