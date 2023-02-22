Enugu Guber: Mbah Promises Massive Socio-economic Transformation

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has promised a paradigm shift in governance, socio-economic transformation, and industrialisation in the state if elected.

The ruling party governorship flag bearer gave this assurance yesterday at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, during an interactive session with the gubernatorial candidates of all the political parties in the state organised by the Enugu Catholic Diocese Politics Commission in collaboration with the Blessed Sacrament Parish Laity Council tagged, “Enthronement of Good Governance Through the Action of the Laity and the State Executives”.

Mbah outlined his development plans in all the sectors of the economy, saying his primary target would be to end hunger and eradicate poverty, empower the youths and make the state attractive for investments.

The interactive session, which attracted thousands of Enugu electorate, lay faithful, bishops and priests, traders, members of the business community, interested investors, including expatriates, also had the presence of the governorship candidates of the Labour Party(LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), African Democratic Congress(ADC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), among other political parties.

Mbah noted that the central message in everything he proposed in his manifesto was driven by the principles of good governance, expressing the desire to build a strong, virile and robust private-sector driven economy and create enabling platforms for the youths to fulfill their dreams and compete globally in terms of skills, technical-know-how and wealth creation.

According to him, his proposed plan would not only create jobs but will also attract massive infrastructure that would enable industrialisation by creating an atmosphere of confidence for foreign investors to sink their money in profitable businesses, adding that key indicators such as revenue traceability, accountability, transparency, integrity, independence of the judiciary and adherence to the rule of law would be the benchmarks of his administration.

He reiterated that the mission and vision of his government would be to deliver quality, people-focused governance by making the state the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living, and equally to make Enugu one of the top 3 states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product, and achieving a zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index when he assumes office as governor.

The entrepreneur, while expressing confidence that his strategic development plans were achievable within the timeline provided by him, stressed his resolve to move the economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next eight years through alternative financing model that would radically depart from dependence on the dwindling federal allocations to looking inwards, tapping into the abundant resources in the state, enabling an attractive environment for investment.

Explaining how he intended to achieve an ambitious economy that would discourage youths from migrating, Mbah maintained that small, medium and large scale enterprises would be encouraged through the provisions of one hundred billion naira resolving capital for traders, entrepreneurs and those planning start-ups, even as he vowed to deploy technology, training, and smart education to integrate Enugu economy into the emerging global digital economy where youths can operate in a state that does not require brick and mortar walls.

The governorship hopeful promised to re-invent the agricultural sector where farming would be commercialized, with agro-allied processing industries for upscaling production, processing, packaging and exporting of the different agricultural produce.

Describing agriculture as the crude oil in the state, the business magnate stated that he would construct over 10,000 kilometers of roads to enable access to rural areas, farmlands and markets, which would also redefine rural economy and fast-track development.

On education, health and public sector, Mbah disclosed that his manifesto had already outlined how school children would be exposed to technology, vocational training and strong civic and moral values that would were designed to catch them young and equip each of them with modern skills that can be commercialized or converted into wealth.

He further proposed the contributory pension scheme for pensioners, e-governance through adequate training and compensation for the civil servants, stressing that he would defray the legacy debts in form of gratuities his administration would inherit.

According to him, his government had already envisaged how to establish a universal insurance healthcare coverage, build on the existing health facilities with modern equipment, and also establish a world class theme park and film city in the entertainment industry.

Speaking earlier, the bishop of the diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. CVC Onaga said the purpose of the session was to meet as one family and discuss the future of the people and the state.

The bishop, who described politics as an interesting aspect of human existence, observed that human beings by nature are political animals who are interested in what happens to them and how those in power would take care of their welfare, giving rise to elections.

He recalled that the church had been convoking similar discussions in the past where would-be political leaders would talk to the people about their agenda, urging the people to see the discussion as one centred on love of humanity and good governance.

On his part, the convener of the interactive session, Rev. Fr. Donatus Onuigbo, explained that the discussion was necessary as it serves as a means of dialogue which is a key to solving every societal problem and ensuring there’s understanding and harmonious co-existence.

Some of the members of the laity who addressed newsmen said they were glad to be part of this year’s podium discussion even as they rated Dr. Mbah’s programmes as topnotch and best of its kind.

According to them, the PDP governorship candidate had resonated their hope with his blueprint and brilliant performance, adding that they would make him their preferred candidate and would vote for him on March 11 election.

“His programmes are fantastic and impressive. He has something excellent upstairs and I’m glad we are having someone like him in a time the nation is battling with cash crunch, dwindling revenues, and recession. We need someone who can think creatively and differently from the usual politician. Peter Mbah has offered a creative alternative roadmap. As an investor, I’ve taken Nigeria as one of my countries even though I’m from the United Kingdom. I can connect with his explanation and the procedure he marshalled above. I will honestly say he is the best out of these candidates. We’ll ready to partner with his government once he wins,” an expatriate, Mr. Winston Allen, said.