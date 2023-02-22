Emenike Vows to Make Umuahia Attain Befitting Status as Capital City

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, rounded off his local government campaign tours at Umuahia, with a pledge to transform the stunted capital city.

Umuahia was made the capital of Abia State in 1991 and after over 30 years the status of the town has not changed significantly hence it is still being regarded as “a glorified village.”

But Emenike told a huge crowd of party faithful and defectors from other parties at the rally held at Chidiebere Park that if given the mandate on March 11, 2023, Umuahia would assume a befitting status as a capital city.

“Umuahia will assume its rightful status as one of the best state capitals in Nigeria,” he said, adding that he would provide elusive infrastructure and amenities in Umuahia.

Flanked by his wife, Uzoma, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, and the deputy governorship candidate Mrs. Gloria Akara, Emenike promised that his administration would be characterised by “gender balancing and youth balancing.”

He also said that people with special needs would be adequately catered for and given a pride of place without any iota of discrimination.

The governorship hopeful reiterated his grand plan for the youths of Abia, assuring them that he would create ample opportunities for them to not quality jobs, noting that 70 percent of his manifesto was targeted at youth enhancement.

He enjoined the people of Abia to vote for APC and ensure that the state is found in the “victory basket” of the ruling party after the 2023 general election.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S.A, revealed that she had prayed and asked God to direct her husband to pick a woman as running mate, adding that the choice of Mrs. Akara is prayer answered.

“I am sure there will be gender balancing in his(Emenike) coming administration,” she said, adding, “there’s something for everybody because his mission is go rescue and develop Abia”.

Dr Uzoma Emenike therefore urged Abians to come out en masse and give APC the needed votes to take control of the state as the appointed time for God’s own to be freed and set on the path of development.

In her remarks, the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Akara called on Abians to rally round Emenike to deliver Abia and make the state the envy of other states.

Chairman of Abia APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu said that his party has nominated the best governorship candidate with the capacity and impeccable character required to rescue and develop Abia.

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu, who is seeking a renewal of his mandate in Bende federal constituency, said that he had found in Emenike the right person to take Abia to the promised “Integrity speaks where this man speaks; truth speaks where this man speaks. He has the fear of God,” he said, adding, “if Abia wants change, this is the man who will bring that change,” he said.

He urged Abia voters to make a point of duty to give the APC governorship flag bearer the mandate to preside over the affairs of the state, saying that Emenike is a man Abians can trust to make a new Abia of their dreams possible.

The leadership and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Umuahia North Local Government were at the rally and announced that they had collapsed their structure and adopted Emenike as their governorship candidate.

Former members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, who defected to APC in support of Emenike’s candidacy were also received at the rally.