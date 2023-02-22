Ekiti Governorship: Appeal Court Affirms Oyebanji’s Election

•Oni heads to Supreme Court

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



A Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has upheld the judgement of the lower court, validating the victory of the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji at the June 18 governorship election in the state.

But the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Chief Segun Oni, who approached the appeal court, having been dissatisfied with the judgement of the lower court, has headed to the supreme court.

Justice Barka, in the judgement which was delivered virtually, said the appellant, Segun Oni, failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He held that the respondents, Biodun Oyebanji and Monisade Afuye were duly elected as the governor and deputy governor of the state.

The judge added that Oyebanji was lawfully nominated as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and emerged the winner of the election conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

He also said the Mai Mala Bini caretaker committee that conducted the primaries that produced Oyebanji was in line with the constitution of the party and it should be an internal issue not to be contested by other party.

Justice Barka noted that the petition challenging the certificate of the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Monisade Afuye, was a plan by the appellant to circumvent the rules of law as the respondents presented a valid certificate to the electoral body.

He said the appellant failed to prove the forgery of certificate allegation against the deputy governor to convincing level as it fails to present a clear evidence to support the allegation.

But, in a swift reaction, Oni said he would proceed to the supreme court to seek redress in the judgement of the election petitions tribunal and the appeal court that affirmed Oyebanji as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

Spokesperson of the Segun Oni campaign, Jackson Adebayo told newsmen that the SDP candidate would fight for his right to the last stage of the judiciary.

He noted that the appellate court failed to look into the issues presented by the petitioners.

In his reaction, Oyebanji hailed the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which reaffirmed his election as governor of the state, describing it as victory for democracy and the people of the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Yinka Oyebode, said his victory was to the glory of God and joy of the people of Ekiti State, whose mandate was reconfirmed by the appellate court.