Crisis Hits Benue PDP over Choice of Presidential Candidate

George Okoh in Makurdi



The chances of the People Democratic Party(PDP) dominating the 2023 general election in Benue State has come under serious threat following the choice of who the party should support in the presidential election.

The leaders of the PDP in the state are at loggerhead on who to back in the election.

While the leader of the party in the state and Governor of the state Mr Samuel Ortom is strongly backing the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, other members of the party including the National Chairman of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Abba Moro and Professor Iyuewese Hagher are backing the candidacy of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar.

The acrimony generated from the crises of choice is tearing apart the fabric of the party and pundits have predicted it will certainly affect the elections of other members of the PDP seeking other positions.

With a few days to the presidential election Ortom came out to back Peter Obi.

In a meeting following the award of a Chieftaincy title to him by the Igbo community, Governor Ortom charged them to vote for Peter Obi while adding that he is the best candidate for the job

Ortom said: “I know that if the people are connected in this world, it is the Igbos. This is an opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-east is president because some of us believe in the unity of Nigeria.

“We believe in working together. That is why we accommodate everybody here. We believe in the unity of this country and so let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing.”

“The youth have told me, my own people have told me, stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines that Obi’s matter is not about PDP, APC or SDP or any other political party. It is about Nigeria.”

He further told the Igbo leaders: “You are many. You have the population and thank God that what is unfolding, Peter Obi is someone that is not bonded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent Igbo personalities castigating Peter Obi for contesting the election, I feel sad.”

He asked: “Is it not you Igbos that are lamenting that you have been marginalized since after the war? An opportunity has come today and you are still complaining? What do you want? What are you looking for? What do you want? The whole country North, South, East and West are saying that it’s Peter Obi and you hear some people saying we don’t want it “haba” those people should be outcast,” the governor stated.

The governor lauded the Igbo people for their enormous contributions towards socio-cultural, economic and political development, stating that their economic models of empowering younger generations were unequalled.

He particularly commended the Igbo community in the state for co-existing peacefully with the people of Benue, saying “you live and do your business among our people without violence and the value addition that you have done here is great.”

Earlier, President General of Igbo Community Assembly, Friday Anigor, extolled Ortom for providing a conducive environment for Igbos in the state to do their commerce unhindered.

He noted that the governor’s drive towards total security and protection of lives and property of all citizens in the state was highly appreciated by the Igbo community, stating that “the recognition, affection and appointment of Igbo sons and daughters in your Government are gratefully acknowledged.”

Meanwhile as the governor was busy endorsing and drumming support for Obi, prominent members of the PDP in Benue state are working closely with it’s candidate to deliver the presidency to Atiku.

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Professor Hagher, and former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro, on Monday, at a town hall meeting organised by professionals for Atiku claimed that none of the presidential candidates had the potential and experience like the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP chieftains urged the participants to go down to the grassroots and draw support for Atiku.

Moro, who was the guest speaker at the occasion, noted that the nation is bedevilled by crisis and the only person capable of restoring peace in the country is Atiku.

He said: “Most of the presidential candidates are hoodwinking Nigerians and not even proffering solutions to our problems. Infrastructural deficit has remained an eyesore in the state and other parts of Nigeria, particularly roads.

“The alarming level of insecurity and educational system collapse, in fact, all aspects of our socio-economic life is begging for a solution. We need someone with structure and experience to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“We should take a critical assessment at the antecedents of the candidates. Atiku has the ability to address institutional educational decay, public-private partnership development and also, unify Nigeria. He is a bridge builder.

“Those governors not supporting him have their lifeline at stake. The G-5 is already divided. Benue people should be careful in picking their choice as we do not have the clout or a large voting population and if we mismanage the little we have, then we will be in problem,” Moro admonished.

Professor Hagher, in his own speech, described as immature the sentiment whipped up that Atiku from the same Fulani that has been killing people in the state.

Hagher likened Atiku to the biblical serpent carved by Moses in the wilderness when the Israelites were bitten by snakes saying those who beheld the snake were healed.

“God did not use crocodile or bird but the same fiery serpents that was set on a pole, so a Fulani man was killing our people but another Fulani man is coming to relieve us from the killing,” he said.