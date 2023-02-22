Abe May Drag Rivers Police to ICC over Attacks on SDP Members

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers state, Senator Magnus Abe has stated that if attacks on his party members persist he might have to file a suit against the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agencies indicted to the International Criminal Court(ICC).

The former representative of the Rivers East Senatorial District disclosed this yesterday, while addressing his supporters at the SDP state rally and flag presentation to candidates, held at the Elekahia community hall premises, Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the recent attacks on his party members by suspected policemen he claimed to be working on the order of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Abe said he was already communicating with the international Community to end the ugly acts.

He said: “I am working with the international community, they have promised to drag to the ICCt, anyone or group identified harassing, arresting and detaining SDP members unjustly.”

The governorship candidate recalled that several attempts to stop him from participating in the election were squashed by God, saying that alleged enemies of the state tried and boasted that his name would not be on ballot, adding that “God is above every human might.”

He regretted that the party had to face serious challenge of wider space for campaign, but with the Executive Orders by the state Governor Nyesom Wike, they had to manage the venue they could get for their rallies. He said the fear of the growth of the SDP had made some supposed bigger political parties in the state to become uncomfortable.

Abe urged every Rivers man and woman in the state to go out and vote for the right candidate that would salvage the state of hardship and bring about sustained security and prosperity. He added that Rivers people should claim their birthrights with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“We tried to see if we could get a big venue but it was impossible. The people of this community graciously gave us this venue, their community hall premises. We will win the election come March 11. Every Rivers man and woman should obtain their inheritance with their PVC. Go out and vote the right candidates.

“They are giving students indomie for a vote. Any student that will sell his vote for indomie, has sold his birthright. Nobody can deceive you again, this time we are going to use our PVC to decide our future.

“All these big men you see around are the ones making your life miserable. They are making your life impossible. We don’t need any big man to be a middle man but want to work with the benefactor directly. We don’t need state police that will not obey the law, but a responsible government that will guide and protect its citizens,” Abe added.