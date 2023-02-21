What Makes Jedai Tick

Enugu-bred rapper Ikechukwu Jerrydim, professionally known as Jedai, has carved a path for himself in the music industry. Given the various challenges faced in the industry by up-and-coming artiste, Jedai has been exceptional not only in his music but in his business, 231 Conglomerate. The secret to his success he said is his shrewdness in managing time.

“There’s a time for everything. I’m always available for my business. I have a good team as well. Music is something I can do anywhere. I’ve hummed some hit jams in my car while driving and recording myself and it ended up becoming a good song. I handle my other businesses as I should. I take my time and also let the team do their job,” he said

Jedai’s discography has distinguished him in the expanding world of Afrobeats. An Afro-fusion act, the Cyprus-based singer is gradually gathering significant buzz across the European music scene, as well.

He also noted that the music community in Cyprus are big lovers of Afrobeats, noting that “they jam it everywhere.”

With his 231 Group, Jedai is poised to impact society, via music and entrepreneurship. “I want to be able to help everyone; I want them to hear my music and feel better. I also want them to be able to afford household things, which is where my affordable 231 gas comes in. Somehow, it’s all a grand mix working in the same direction.”