Travel in 2023: Key Visa Application Queries by Nigerians Addressed by VFS Global

● The number of visa applications processed in 2022 from Nigeria has risen more than 40% in comparison to last year

● Canada emerged as the top location for outbound travel from Nigeria in terms of visa application volumes followed by Schengen (like France) and South Africa

With the end of an eventful year like 2022, there is convincing evidence that reveals global travel will continue to be on the rise, including in countries like Nigeria. When international borders started to open in mid-2021, the travel and tourism industry expected a slow recovery, primarily due to too many travel restrictions still in place, coupled with an uneven vaccine rollout globally. However, the surge in travel activity in 2022 has taken the industry by surprise, exceeding the conservative recovery projections.

According to leading visa outsourcing and technology services specialist VFS Global, the number of visa applications processed in 2022 from Nigeria has risen more than 40 percent in comparison to last year.

Explaining why the demand for visas has increased and what applicants need to keep in mind, Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, Hariprasad Viswanathan, said due to the high pent-up travel demand, they expect the increase in international travel from 2022 to continue in 2023 as well.

He stated that with the opening of international borders and easing travel restrictions, the industry is witnessing peak ‘revenge’ travel.

“The resumption of in-campus classes at overseas universities was also a major contributing factor to this spike. When planning their travels, applicants need to apply for their visas in advance like their flight and hotel bookings. Seeing the surge in demand for outbound travel in 2022 and with limited appointment slots available, we encourage our applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible in 2023,” he said.

He advises applicants to be sure to carry all the requisite documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the duly filled application form. Just like applying for a visa in advance, it is recommended that applicants must check their passport’s validity before planning an international trip. Many countries require a valid passport six months beyond your return date. Keeping such requirements in mind, VFS Global has addressed a series of common queries applicants in Nigeria have raised:

Queries for Applicants

What are the typical turnaround timelines for visas?

Please be advised that the visa processing timelines vary country-wise, and details are available on our website. We would like to caution applicants that during the period of increased outbound travel demand, visa processing could take longer than anticipated.

● What is the appointment allotment process at VFS Global?

Appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast, and in conjunction with the Embassy’s own internal capacity planning. Once scheduled, we highly recommend applicants be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing your slot.

We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment.

● Can I expedite the process? Does availing of any of the value-added services guarantee a faster visa outcome?

The time taken for visa processing differs with each mission. We recommend you check the turnaround timelines before applying. Opting for any optional, value-added services (such as Prime Time Services or Form-filling, or any other service) does not guarantee a quicker or more positive decision by the concerned Embassy/Consulate.

On the other hand, these premium services like Visa at your doorstep have seen a significant increase last year as more and more applicants seek the ease and convenience these services offer in their travel planning, at an additional cost.

● What are some of the reasons why applications get rejected? Does VFS Global decide on my visa application?

The most common reason why visa applications get rejected is due to incorrect or insufficient information submitted while applying for a visa. We advise our applicants to check their respective country websites by visiting our website www.vfsglobal.com under the documents checklist section. We also offer an optional form-filling service at an additional cost for certain locations which applicants can avail of to ensure the correct information is updated.

Please be advised that VFS Global manages only the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its Governments. We do not play any role in the decision-making process of visas. This is the sole prerogative of the respective governments.

● How do I know I am eligible for any fee refunds? What are the steps to follow?

Our Refund Policy applies to any services fees and optional value-added services charges collected by us from applicants as part of the visa process. This does not apply to visa and legalisation fees which are paid for the visa as it’s at the discretion of the respective visa-issuing government.

Applicants are eligible for a refund if they have been charged more than once for the same service or if they have paid an excess sum, if a proof is provided. To apply for a refund, they must complete the Refund Request Form with the supporting documents online, within 30 days from the date of appointment cancellation. Refunds will be processed using the same mode of payment. More details are available on www.vfsglobal.com and applicants can write to customercare@vfsglobal.com if not resolved in 15 days.