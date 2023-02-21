So Energy Ghana Celebrates Customers, Plans Robust Retail Expansion

Leading oil and gas marketing company in Ghana, So Energy Limited, has reiterated its commitment to giving more customers access to top-notch customer experience through strategic retail expansion and exceptional fuel solutions.

A Sahara Group company, So Energy, currently has 12 branded retail outlets, widely acclaimed for their imposing designs, spacious service points, modern supermarkets, transparent product dispensing and maintenance advisory services.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Managing Director, So Energy, Yvette Selormey, during the company’s Customer Appreciation event at some of its stations in Accra, as saying that the firm was delighted at being the preferred choice of Ghanaians for fuel solutions.

Selormey also stated that So Energy was currently exploring the establishment of more outlets to meet the growing demand across Ghana.

“Every day we receive heart-warming feedback from existing and new customers who gladly drive extra miles to get their petrol and lubes from So Energy stations. Their testimonies always highlight the quality of our products and excellent service experience as factors driving their patronage. We will continue to celebrate our customers for the opportunity to serve and give the good people of Ghana more stations to enjoy what we call the So Much More experience,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Selormey led other senior management staff and employees of So Energy to serve customers at the company’s Ringroad, Alajo and Adabraka outlets in Accra. The team gave out branded t-shirts, dusters, key chains, food packs, cakes and chocolates, among others.

“We have received important first-hand feedback from our customers which will further drive our unwavering quest for exceeding the expectations of our customers. We are driven to do even much more as the feedback has been a resounding commendation and endorsement of So Energy’s operations. I also want to applaud the team for their dedication to making a difference,” she added.

So Energy Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group. The company has been operating in Ghana’s downstream sector since 2005, redefining the bar of innovation and service excellence to help boost economic growth and development in Ghana.

So Energy has since become a notable corporate citizen in Ghana with remarkable interventions in education, health, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Recently, the company provided solar powered street bulbs to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, in keeping with its commitment to promoting clean energy and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

The donations were made expressly for the hospital’s maternity ward, motor transport yard and Quarter master yard. The project is already beneficial to all the patients, doctors, nurses and all other staff of the maternity ward, quarter master yard and motor transport yard of the 37 Military Hospital.