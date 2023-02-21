Red-hot Osimhen in Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt, Napoli Clash

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Fears that Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, may miss today’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt were put to rest yesterday as the red-hot top scorer in the Italian Serie A traveled with Napoli to Germany.

Osimhen, 24, was earlier doubted to miss the all-important Last 16 encounter following his late substitution in Napoli’s 2-0 win against Sassuolo last weekend.

While walking to the sidelines, Osimhen grimaced with pains showing on his face while also

pointing to his thigh as if to say he was badly injured.

But signs that the knock was not debilitating to warrant the Napoli talisman missing the trip to the Bundesliga team flashed as Osimhen trained with his teammates on Sunday and Monday prior to leaving for the away tie. It was therefore a great sign of relief when

Osimhen travelled with his teammates to Germany on Monday afternoon.

The Round of 16 first leg tie will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park. Osimhen has scored once in three appearances in the Champions League this season.

Elsewhere in the Champions League Tuesday night football, Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez, has “a chance” of facing Real Madrid after injuring his shoulder against Newcastle, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old was substituted during the second half of the Reds’ 2-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday. Nunez left the pitch holding his shoulder after an earlier clash with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

“There’s a chance, we have to see how he’ll cope with the pain,” said Klopp.

Uruguay international Nunez has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season after joining from Benfica in the summer.

Liverpool will welcome La Liga giants Real Madrid to Anfield at 9pm tonight for their last-16 first leg. It is the first time the two sides have met since last season’s Champions League final in Paris, which Real won 1-0.

UCL TODAY @9pm

E’Frankfurt v Napoli

Liverpool v R’Madrid

NPFL (Results)

Gombe Utd 3-2 Plateau Utd

Nasarawa 2-0 Remo Stars