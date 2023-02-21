Presidency: Group Urges Accord Party’s Prof. Imumolen To Step Down For Tinubu

The coalition of Youth and Student groups in Nigeria, after due consultations and counsel, wish to convey our regards and honour to you.

Sir, we have keenly followed your well placed aspirations of seeking to become Nigeria’s next president, and we must admit that we admire your vision and courage in wanting to change the old narrative of uninspiring leadership that has since frustrated our country’s genuine desire to fulfill it’s much vaunted potentials.

We salute the astuteness, bravery and altruism that has gone into this much expressed vision, and are even more convinced that you will be of immense value to the country and the generality of it’s long-suffering citizens if you indeed actualise your ambition of climbing an office as exalted as the one you earnestly seek.

Since what you seek is one of a selfless nature that is targeted at ushering in a leadership that will rekindle hope and engender mutual understanding and cooperation for a better and progressive Nigeria, we are constrained to make a demand on you that we know aligns with this very objective.

That is why we would, in the light of the foregoing, recommend that you join forces with equally progressive minds like yourself for the common good, particularly for the objective of winning the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for a week hence.

Simply put, we wish to humbly recommend to you that you kindly step down for His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase his chances of winning the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a father that is a visioner, mentor and pragmatic leader. The man that is capable to not only unite and offer this country leadership that all Nigerians would be proud of, but who has the political machinery, sagacity and experience to deliver the goods as far as democratic dividends is concerned.

As the only youth in the presidential race, with a growing support base, you are an asset that can prove invaluable to the genuine quest of Tinubu, a man that has done a lot to advance the country’s democratic experience since the advent of the 4th Republic in 1999.

It is in the realisation of this that we wish to plead to your conscience to support the candidacy of Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu for the following reasons:

1. Without doubt, by your emergence as the country’s youngest ever presidential candidate on the platform of the Accord party alone, you made history as no youth in the annals of the country’s democratic experience ever achieved the feat.

And coming into the race loaded with a track record in academics, having established 3 universities in 3 different continents of the world, and with a CV detailing how a lot of youths have been blessed with educational scholarships, we cannot help but be profuse with praises for you on such remarkable feats at such a young age.

We the youth community are so proud of your philanthropic works that has uplifted millions of the underprivileged whose lives have been given a meaning in different ways.

This is the more reason we are convinced that aligning with a Tinubu-led APC will not only boost your chances of reaching that goal of using the instrumentality of the presidency to reach a larger segment of society, but to increase your chances of helping to form the next government in the event of a Tinubu victory.

However, considering the machinery needed to win a typical presidential election in Nigeria, the Accord party of present is sadly ill-equipped to mobilise the needed wherewithal in terms of logistics, funding and the support base required to see it to it’s logical conclusion.

We understand, as a body, that you have virtually exhausted yourself, prosecuting your campaigns without any external funding and this is a burden we are reluctant to further allow you to carry.

2. As a christian candidate, we strongly believe stepping down for Asiwaju will equally have the interest of the Christian community protected. Peter Obi (of the Labour Party) who is also a christian candidate does not have the spread and financial capability to win the election, sadly said.

3. Being a candidate from the south, it is pertinent that you look into supporting a southern candidate which Asiwaju represents.

4. We have clearly analysed the chances of your party, Accord, and looking at it’s strengths in states like Oyo, Rivers, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Lagos, Abia, FCT, Plateau, Edo and Gombe, it is very likely that it will finish 3rd or 4th at the end of the day.

But, we are convinced Accord will achieve more if your votes in those aforementioned states go to Tinubu to enhance his chances of winning, as well guarantee your political future.

5. The benefits of what we see as a ‘smart’ political move, rather than an easy capitulation or selling of one’s conscience is that it is a win-win situation for both you, Accord, Tinubu and APC.

Asiwaju is a man who keeps to his word. It is, therefore, believed that your collaboration with him will fetch you an opportunity to serve Nigeria in another capacity, thereby helping you build on the gains you have made during this first experience on the country’s political turf, as well as present yourself ahead of the future where you can re-launch and surely become the president that Nigeria desires in the not too distant future.

Your Excellency, kindly consider this request so we can write to Asiwaju (who we are sure will wholeheartedly welcome such massive boost in his presidential bid), that the only youth presidential candidate, a strong, emerging force will be joining forces with him to win and serve Nigeria together.