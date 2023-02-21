NIPC Commences Investment Promotion Ecosystem

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has commenced the development of a well-coordinated investment promotion ecosystem, as mandated by its establishment Act.

This is to ensure government and non-government investment promotion players are able to undertake mutually reinforcing and complementary roles to attract, retain and grow investment in Nigeria, according to the Executive Secretary, NIPC, Saratu Umar.

Umar said this became necessary as the Commission strategised to increase national attractiveness and branding, and to position Nigeria as a constant preferred investment destination of choice, adding that strategies to deepen the investment promotion drive of Nigeria and the day-to-day problem-solving for established and incoming investors were being put in place.

The NIPC Executive Secretary spoke during the NIPC’s Stakeholder Engagement Forum/Business Dinner with the Diplomatic Community in Abuja at the weekend.

She said NIPC recognises the role of the diplomatic community as critical stakeholders in investment promotion, considering the fact that economic diplomacy is one of the pillars of the mandate undertaken by diplomats in host countries.

Umar said: “Based on this mandate, not only do Diplomats assist in delivering marketing messages to target groups of potential investors, they also manage relationships and provide the relevant information required for investors to make informed investment decisions. This has equally aided reinvestment and retention of investors within the aftercare strategy.”

Present at the business dinner were the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions to Nigeria, development partners, and representatives from MDAs.