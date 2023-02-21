  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

NIPC Commences Investment Promotion Ecosystem

Business | 21 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has commenced the development of a well-coordinated investment promotion ecosystem, as mandated by its establishment Act.

This is to ensure government and non-government investment promotion players are able to undertake mutually reinforcing and complementary roles to attract, retain and grow investment in Nigeria, according to the Executive Secretary, NIPC, Saratu Umar.

Umar said this became necessary as the Commission strategised to increase national attractiveness and branding, and to position Nigeria as a constant preferred investment destination of choice, adding that strategies to deepen the investment promotion drive of Nigeria and the day-to-day problem-solving for established and incoming investors were being put in place.

The NIPC Executive Secretary spoke during the NIPC’s Stakeholder Engagement Forum/Business Dinner with the Diplomatic Community in Abuja at the weekend.

She said NIPC recognises the role of the diplomatic community as critical stakeholders in investment promotion, considering the fact that economic diplomacy is one of the pillars of the mandate undertaken by diplomats in host countries.

Umar said: “Based on this mandate, not only do Diplomats assist in delivering marketing messages to target groups of potential investors, they also manage relationships and provide the relevant information required for investors to make informed investment decisions. This has equally aided reinvestment and retention of investors within the aftercare strategy.”

Present at the business dinner were the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions to Nigeria, development partners, and representatives from MDAs.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.