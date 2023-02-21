  • Tuesday, 21st February, 2023

Israel Makes First-ever Crude Oil Exports

Business | 1 hour ago


Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja


Israel has begun its first-ever crude oil exports, with the loading of a cargo of oil from the mainly gas producing Karish field, the operator, London-listed Energean, has said.


The shipment, with trading company Vitol as offloader, is another symbol of Israel’s progress to greater energy independence based on offshore resources in the Mediterranean.


Israeli refineries rely on imports from locations such as Russia, Azerbaijan and Iraq, and the country is sure to continue sourcing crude overseas, particularly to meet requirements for heavier oil, while exporting some lighter liquids associated with the country’s gas production.


The country has consumed around 210,000 bpd of oil in recent years, according to BP data and as reported by S&P Global.


Announcing Israel’s entry to the “exporters’ club,” Energean suggested the cargo was headed for a European destination.


“Energean is delighted to confirm the first ever lifting of an Israeli crude oil cargo has taken place at the company’s Karish field. For the first time in the history of Israeli oil and gas production, hydrocarbon liquids will be exported to global markets,” it said.


It added: “This creates a significant differentiated income stream, fundamentally separate to gas-derived revenues. The cargo has been sold as part of a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol; the first of a new source of East Med energy to reach Europe.”


Energean Commercial Director, Nick Witney, said: “While we remain a gas focused company, with our Israeli gas production central to our role in enabling the energy transition, light, sweet crude oil, responsibly produced from modern, low-carbon intensity facilities is very much in demand, globally.”


Karish came on stream in October 2022 and was set to reach an initial production capacity of 6.5 Bcm/year in 4-6 months. The company estimates recoverable reserves at 1.4 Tcf of gas and 61 million barrels of liquids.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.