Great winnings on ILOT BET this 2023 Presidential Election

ILOT BET has come with another juicy offer for their customers, as you all know the 2023 Presidential Election will be taking place on the 25th of February 2023, where a new president will be chosen to rule the country Nigeria for the next 4 years. It’s a prediction campaign for the new Nigerian presidential election in 2023. Players can participate in the prediction for FREE and those who predict correctly will split a ₦5,000,000 Prize Pool.



How to participate in this promotion



• Register and log in to iLOT BET

• Click “Vote” to predict for free who will be the next president. Each participant has only one chance, the result cannot be amended. (Need to make your choice before countdown ends)

• Wait for election results and prize payout.



The prize pool for this promo is ₦5,000,000, which is set to be shared equally by players who predict correctly together. The prize is paid out in the form of bonuses (decimal place will be rounded off). The prize will be paid out in 24 hours after election results are announced. Players can check their prize in their iLOT BET account and it can be used to bet on any games.



Note that bonuses are not credited to your bank account directly.

Become a part of the excitement of the promotion and cast your votes on your favorite candidate with ease.