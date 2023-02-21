FoodCo Announces Leadership Program To Boost Modern Retail Sector



In line with its commitment to building capacity for modern retail in Nigeria by providing a platform for knowledge and skills training for aspiring professionals, leading omni-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria, has announced the launch of the FoodCo Retail Leadership Program.



The program, which comprises practical and theoretical modules in a range of disciplines including Audit & Finance, Retail Operations & Management, and Food Production, will expose participants to specialized courses and real time immersion in modern retail functions.



Speaking at the launch, name, designation,FoodCo, expressed optimism that the FoodCo Retail Leadership Program will address the talent gap in the Nigerian formal retail sector and help build capacity to drive growth and sustainability within the space.



S/he said, “as retail continues to reposition itself to meet the changing dynamics of the technological era and shifts in customer demands, there is an urgent need for operators to build capacity that adequately addresses the needs of the market.



“Given our history as one of the pioneers of modern retail in Nigeria, we understand the challenge with getting fit-for-purpose human capital to drive growth within the industry. That’s the motivation behind this program. We believe that it will be an important intervention that will help nurture the next generation of leaders for the Nigeria formal retail industry.”



FoodCo Retail Leadership Program is designed to provide participants with the job knowledge and hands-on experience they need to succeed in their retail careers as well as make positive impact in their communities. It will offer a unique blend of on-the-job training, mentorship and classroom learning, providing participants with a well-rounded and comprehensive experience. Participants will also have opportunity to network with industry experts and make meaningful connections that can benefit their careers.



“We believe that the future of our company and the wider Nigerian formal retail industry depends on the success of the next generation of leaders. This program is an investment in that future and we are proud to offer it to young people who are eager to learn and make a difference,” XYZ said.



Established in 1982 as a small fresh foods stall in Ibadan, Oyo State, FoodCo has evolved into a diversified consumer goods retailer with interests in quick service restaurants, supermarkets, manufacturing and entertainment.



The company operates the largest supermarket retail chain in South-west Nigeria, outside Lagos, and was listed as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies in the 2022 inaugural FT Annual Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies’ ranking by Financial Times.