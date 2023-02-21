Don’t Allow Yoruba Language to Die, Ekiti Deputy Gov Tasks Govts, Monarchs

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Following frightening decline in the use of Yoruba language as a veritable means of communication in the South-west Nigeria, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, has tasked the state governments and traditional rulers in the zone to strive to prevent the language from sliding into extinction.

Afuye lamented that modernity, which was brought by Western education has gained traction and wider acceptability in the South-west and eroded the speaking of Yoruba language among the younger generation.

She described this as a dangerous trend that must be halted by stakeholders.

The deputy governor spoke at the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, on Tuesday, during an award conferment on Eyesorun Abosede Adejugbe by Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yobuba Worldwide, to commemorate the Yoruba Day 2023.

Afuye, in a statement that was released yesterday by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Victor Ogunje, described Yoruba Language as priceless and riddled with wisdom and knowledge that could equip people mentally if well applied, saying that such language should not be allowed to

die.

She bemoaned the gradual fading of the language as a means of communication among the Yorubas and other nations that have historical affinities with the race under the facade of Western education, saying efforts must be intensified by stakeholders in the region to arrest the drift.

The deputy governor added that it would be a fatal mistake for stakeholders, particularly the government and traditional institution, to watch helplessly and allow the language to go into oblivion as being gradually noticed.

She added that many countries of world like Cuba, China, India and Japan, had fully adopted their languages as means of communication in schools, and described as erroneous and unfathomable the widespread impression that local languages could reduce one’s intelligence, knowledge and brilliance.

She said: “Some of our students in schools would have done better in public examinations if they were taught with Yoruba language the way it was done in countries like Cuba, China, India and other nations that are fast advancing economically. This is what we should emulate.

“We learnt that Egbe Akomolede Yoruba ati Asa was planning to sponsor a bill to promote the use of the language in teaching. I plead with the members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly to grant it expeditious passage anytime they bring the bill to the House.

“Let us respect our tradition and culture. In Brazil today, those who brought our Ifa oracle to that country are still celebrating it even when we are abandoning it here. This is not good for our future.

“Egbe Yoruba Akomolede is a reputable organisation that is working hard to promote our culture and societal values. We really salute your industry and contributions to the growth of the Yoruba nation.

“I want to advocate that government should allow all subjects to be taught with Yoruba language once in a week at all levels of education. This will promote our culture and prevent Yoruba language from dying.”

The Chairman of Egbe Akomolede Yoruba, Mr. Muyiwa Akinrelere, said that over 200 million people speak Yoruba language globally and could not be underestimated and confirmed how illustrious the language had become worldwide.

“Yoruba is a front runner among the languages in the world. It can’t be underrated at all. It was UNESCO in 1932 that said no language should be treated as superior to others, they are all the same. Yoruba language is not inferior to any language, not even English Language.

“Records showed that over 600 languages in the world had gone into extinction and any environment where such happens will witness crises of multifaceted fashion and this should not be allowed to happen in Yoruba nation.

“Our government and traditional rulers must take actions. As a form of advice, the Ekiti State traditional rulers should be conducting their biweekly council meeting with Yoruba Language to promote culture, custom and tradition in our dear state,” he said.

Present at the occasion were the Ekiti State’s Head of Service, Mr. Bamidele Agbede; Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayodele Gabriel Adejumo including permanent secretaries, Yoruba teachers, scholars, market men and women, local musicians, among others.