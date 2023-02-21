Deromagic kick starts 2023 with new single, ‘Emoceans’

Deromagic, also known as Aderoju Adeniji hails from Ilé Ifé in Osun State, Nigeria. He is an emo artiste who is versatile in multiple genres, mainly pop, afro sounds and hip hop.

He has released previous works of art like his hit single “Toxic” and also “Killing me slowly” of which he shot the music video for in Near East University where he schooled at in North Cyprus.

Deromagic is a Nigerian artist whose unique blend of African, alternative rock, and electronic music has garnered him a devoted following. His latest single, Emoceans,” is a mesmerizing blend of chill/lo-fi hip-hop, dancehall/reggaeton, dream pop, and indie pop, providing a soothing and uplifting listening experience.

His new record, “Emoceans” is an introspective exploration of self-discovery, where Deromagic sings about being true to oneself and overcoming fear to follow one’s dreams. With its lush and dreamy production, catchy hooks, and mesmerizing vocals, “Emoceans” is a captivating and infectious track that showcases Deromagic‘s versatility and artistry.

“Emoceans” is today available across all digital stores worldwide. Deromagic is already working on a befitting visuals to his electrifying new single; “Emoceans”.