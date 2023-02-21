 ARISE, O NIGERIANS, LET’S VOTE RIGHT

This is a nonpartisan callout, on why we need to vote, and why we must get it right This letter will not be long, because, indeed, the issues are quite very clear. Beyond partisanship, beyond ethnicity, beyond religion, we are faced with a major problem.

Those who have been entrusted with effectively managing the country, are insisting they can manipulate themselves back to power, despite their glaring record of failure, cluelessness and corruption.

It is our right to resist evil in our country, especially that which comes from power hungry, poor performers, against the progress, the development and the lives of the common people.

It does not matter what language you speak, or what part of the country you come from, together, we must take action, on our future, to logical conclusion.

Tomorrow will be too late, we must come out together now, strong and determined, to overcome these selfish gangs of pen robbers, who seek power, only to continue to steal for themselves, and their families.

We must have nothing to fear, it is time to take the bull by the horns, and to jointly bring about a competent and compassionate government, that can seriously address our problems. Standing together, and truly together, we will overcome any corrupt inducement, any mad thugs, any machinations of forces, and any trickery of election results.

We have done it before, but this time, the suffering, as a result of their wickedness, is even much more: many of us can no longer feed our families well, everything in the country is going worse, each day. So we must do it again. We must organize ourselves to come out in numbers and vote the right person for President.

To vote for a decent man, who has the interest of the entire country at heart; to vote for a visionary man who has well -articulated plans to rectify the situation, from day one; to vote for a sincere man, who will always tell Nigerians the truth; to vote for a healthy and energetic man who can stand the toughness of the job; to vote for an experienced man, who has made a success of his service and his life; to vote for a capable man, who has the capacity to take on the enormity of the problem; to vote for a humble man who will carry everyone along.

So, let no one be left out, this is an operation of national salvation.

Let no one back down, this is about our future, our children, our lives.

And … Let no one have doubts…this is our joint battle, for our future, our development, our unity and our children.

Together we shall overcome, and together, we shall win.

Emeka Edmund Onwuocha, Abuja