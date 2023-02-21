Afenifere Youth Endorses Peter Obi, Datti

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC) has thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as the next president of the country in the February 25th election.

The group is also determined to generate 5 million votes for Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti. The National President of the Council, Mr Eniola Ojajuni, remarked this during a media parley in Lagos.

“We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi, officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land,” he added.

Before the group endorsed Obi, he was said to have assured them that the first thing he would do was to restructure the country.

Ojajuni emphasised: “We believe that the election will hold, and it will be free and fair. The youths in the southwest are ready to vote for Obi. Our target is to give him five million votes.”

He further urged Yorubas nationwide to cast their votes for Obi and Datti. “It is time for the Southeast to become the president,” he acknowledged.

In his analysis, Ojajuni highlighted: “The Yorubas have had their shot at the presidency through former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is from the South-South. Our current president Muhammadu Buhari is from the North. It’s the turn of the Southeast to produce the presidency for equity and justice.”

Among the presidential candidates from the Southeast, Ojajuni conceded that the group found Obi worthy, describing him as a man of integrity and character. “We believe he has what it takes to deliver the country’s economy from the present comatose.”

He added: “In Yorubaland, we have about 200 groups dominated by the youths, and among this figure, we have 147 groups who have come together to endorse Obi.” Hence, he urged the Yorubas to vote for Obi/Datti for quality education, a stable economy and a quality life for Nigerians.

Representing Obi at the briefing, the Chairman of Light Up Nigeria for Peter Obi, Anita Okuribidoh, described the move, “It shows there is no more dichotomy in the country. Obi foresees a unified nation, and if Afenifere, an organisation we all see as Yoruba, particularly the youths council, endorses him, it’s a bold step.

“History is being made, and we are happy about this. We know that together, on February 25, we shall deliver Nigeria to the LP. Obi is light.”