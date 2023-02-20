We Train, Mould Young Generations Towards Achieving Greater Height, Says School Director

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The need to strengthen the knowledge of the younger generations towards achieving greatness and to inculcate the idea that the young ones can be whatever they choose to be in life from their tender age has been stressed.

The Director of Budding Acorns International School, Mrs. Titilayo Ogunmola, gave this admonition at the weekend while speaking at the 2023 Professional Day at the school premises in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Ogunmola expressed thanks to Almighty God for the grace to witness this day and be a part of it in spite of the growing number of concerns the country is facing presently.

She explained that “the professional day is organised annually for our pupils in order to continue to ignite and fan to flame the zeal to follow particular career paths, and to help them realise the dreams,” adding that the understanding is that they can be whatever they aspire to be irrespective of the environment they find themselves, they shouldn’t allow themselves to be limited by their experiences or in their thoughts.

“I want all of you to know that the future of work and the type of work you will do might not be determined by your location but by the skills you gather for yourselves as you grow. I would like to quote someone who spoke about the future of work,” he said.

The director added that the Chief HR Officer at Curia, Joseph Sangregorio, had once quoted that it’s not just the where you work, but it’s the how you work. It’s the why you work at this point. That’s the future.

“We have chosen the theme: ‘Extending beyond bothers’, this year. We are grooming each one of you to expand your thoughts and be able to tell yourselves continually that you can be whatever you want to be and succeed at it.

“Each and everyone of you must strive to become better so that everything around you becomes better too.”

The Guest Speaker, Bunmi Obafemi, who is a legal practitioner, told the pupils not to limit themselves, stressing they must work hard to be what they want to be from the beginning in order to achieve their aims.

Also, Mrs. Mercy Philips, who spoke on how to be a successful business man or woman, explained that education is very crucial to success, noting that without basic education, one would have limited himself or herself.