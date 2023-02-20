  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

PSC Threatens Sanctions against Officers Involved in Misconduct

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

*Deploys staff to monitor personnel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), weekend, said it would sanction any police officer involved in misconduct during the election.
It also  appointed  zonal and national coordinators for the monitoring of the conduct of police personnel during the election.


The commission is constitutionally empowered to discipline police officers except the Inspector-General of Police, among other responsibilities.
A statement by the spokesman of  the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the agency had already approved the participation of over 360 of its staff to depart for the 36 states of the federation to monitor the conduct of police officers on election duties.


“The commission  warns that it will sanction any police officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or immediately after the elections as it is determined to ensure that police men on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.
“Dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behaviour of police officers on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing,” it said.


It said Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd) would be leading the commission’s strong delegation as the national coordinator and assisted by the honourable commissioners representing the six geo-political zones as zonal coordinators.


The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, would serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.
It noted that, the commission on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 held a training programme for state coordinators and also organised a two- day induction course for staff monitors.
“The commission’s monitors will benchmark police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for police conduct,” it said.

