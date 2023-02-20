Police Kill Five Gunmen during Attack on Station in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra State yestderday killed five gunmen believed to be members of the same gang of criminals involved in several attacks on its facilities in the state.

The gang has been involved in several attacks on police and INEC facilities, using petrol bombs and other improvised explosive devises.

THISDAY gathered that the men had yestderday morning attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi LGA.

A resident of the area said that “there was heavy shooting around 5a.m. and the hoodlums were shouting no election in Biafraland.

“When I came out around 7a.m., I saw about five dead bodies said to be corpses of the unknown gunmen killed by the police during the gun duel. A bank opposite the police station was shattered with bullets. Some shops around there were also torched. I believe more people died in the incident. It was heavy shooting.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said: “The combined security team, made up of the police and the military, today ( Sunday) 19/2/2023 by 5:58 a.m., neutralised a gang of five armed men, recovered two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in a response to a distress call on an attack at 33 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb which the armed men threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, Joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated.”

Ikenga added that the notorious gang who were armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, shot indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station before they were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station.