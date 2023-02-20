Osuntokun Hails Obi as Leader of Character, Capacity, Competence Nigeria Needs Now

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Director General of Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Akin Osuntokun, has described Peter Obi as a leader with character, capacity, competence, commitment and clean records that Nigerians need now.

He said next Saturday is the biggest decision making day when Nigerians will choose between the real change they earnestly desired, or continue to wallow in pains, urging Nigerian masses to choose right in order to ensure a better life.

Specifically, he described Obi, the LP presidential candidate, as the only sure beacon of hope that can bring back Nigerians’ fortunes and revive the country’s collapsed economy.

Osuntokun, who made the declaration at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing a huge crowd of party supporters from across the 16 local governments at a town hall meeting, urged the people to use the opportunity and vote wisely for the LP presidential candidate in Saturday’s election.

The former presidential adviser assured Nigerians that Obi’s emergence as the next Nigeria’s president would put an end to all the agonies and suffering they are made to face as a result of uncaring leadership.

Osuntokun enjoined all LP supporters across the country, as well as agents, to build on the current tempo of mobilisation for Obi, assuring them that LP’s presidential candidate would speedily address all challenges facing the country, not long, after winning the poll.

The Ekiti-born campaign DG said familiar problems, such as unemployment, insecurity, hunger, scarcity of money, high price of fuel, high cost of food, incessant strikes, among several others would become history if Obi is elected president.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, said the party would rule Nigeria and promote family values, exactly according to the dictates of its logo, which is about father, mother and children.

He noted that LP is the only party in the country that has respect for lives and wellbeing of Nigerians, and would therefore not let Nigerians down with its human face.

“Going by the experience of Nigerians, parties like APC and PDP, parading broom and umbrella have no good plans for the country and do not have the competence to run the country effectively.

“This is why they repeatedly run Nigeria aground and put Nigerians in her present precarious situations,” he said.

In her address, the Women Leader of the party in Ekiti State, Mrs Wendy Obi, called on voters in the state, especially women, to make sure they vote massively for LP so as to free themselves and their children from the current hardship in virtually all facets of life.

She promised that Nigerians, under the leadership of Obi would never regret voting for him as their next president.

She claimed that both the APC and PDP have destroyed the country beyond immediate repairs, especially by incuring huge debt for the nation without much to show for it, asking Nigerians not to again make the mistake of voting such parties into power.

She said one of Obi’s prorities would be to take the country from being a consumption to a production country, adding that was the new way to go for the betterment of Nigeria.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Presidential Campaign Coordinator in the state, Mr Moses Jolayemi, urged voters to troop out on Saturday to elect Obi and his running mate as the next president and vice-president of Nigeria, assuring them that the candidates and the party would not renege on promises made to them.

He asked party members and agents to start moving from house to house, and canvas for the emergence of Obi for a new Nigeria.

He daclared that Obi would win Saturday’s election landslide and advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to guard against manipulation of BIVAS by enemies of progress within and outside of the commission.

“It is crystal clear that Peter Obi will win the coming election in a free, fair exercise, especially if INEC do not compromise the use of BIVAS.

”If BIVAS is allowed to work, we will have credible, violence-free election, because if you look at the configuration of BIVAS from the point of voting, collation and announcement of results, there is no much of human intervention. With this, hence, Peter Obi is the next president,” he said.

Commenting on the logjam that greeted recent naira redesign and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Ekiti PCC Coordinator said labour party was on same page, but condemned the hasty manner of its implementation.

Dignitaries at the town hall meeting were the National Financial Secretary, Gbenga Daramola; Youth Leader, Kola Agbede; State Secretary, A. Adesua; and all the 16 local government party Chairmen, among several others.