Nigerians ‘ll Vote for Tinubu, Says Osun PCC Directorate

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun State has said different groups in the state would vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Directorate, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, stated this while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the Osun State chapter of Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN), yesterday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu had demonstrated the necessary capacity to be elected president of the country.

He said from engagement meetings with different groups in the state, it had become very clear that Tinubu has cleared edge over other candidates at the poll.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu as a governor of Lagos State employed strategies that improved service delivery and efficiency in the administration of public funds, and urged Nigerians to vote for him for the country to witness real transformation.

He said: “At this critical period in the life of the country, the only person that could bring Nigeria back to the path of glory is Tinubu. It is in the interest of all Nigerians that Tinubu should be elected president due to his track-record in public and private sectors

“He has the experience to tackle the challenges confronting the country and restore hope back to Nigerians. So we urge Nigerians to come out en mass on February 25 to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the interest of better Nigeria.”