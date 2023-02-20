  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

Look out for New Moon of Sha’aban, Sultan Tells Muslims

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

 The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims to look out for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1444 AH from Monday.


Abubakar made the call yesterday in Sokoto in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, in Sokoto.


The statement read: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, February 20, 2023, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Rajab 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the crescent of Sha’aban 1444 AH.


“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.
The Sultan further prayed to Allah to help Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.