Lagos Hosts APC Presidential Campaign Grand Finale

*Ekiti Speaker: Tinubu has capacity to transform Nigeria

Segun James in Lagos and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

All is set for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign in Lagos, tomorrow, Tuesday.

This is as the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, as the best among the contestants fielded by political parties for Saturday’s presidential election.



However, President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Presidential Campaign Council comprising the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, all APC governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders.

The venue is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, according to the Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo.

He said the rally would bring to a befitting climax the campaign, which has seen Asiwaju traverse all the nooks and crannies of the country, selling his “Renewed Hope” manifesto.



The event has been put together to showcase the traditional hospitality of Lagosians and underscore the tremendous support enjoyed by Bola Tinubu not only as the founder of modern Lagos but also celebrate him as the hero of our nascent democracy.



“As a responsible party and government, we have made solid arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to normal daily activities of citizens. Special attention has been given to the security and safety of participants and supporters to ensure a hitch-free event,” he said.

Oladejo noted that Travel Advisory has also been issued by the state Ministry of Transportation to enable residents and visitors plan their movements around the city.



Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu as the Chief host, has enjoined Lagosians to give Tinubu a tumultuous welcome, he said.

Relatedly, the Ekiti speaker, who said Tinubu had the best blueprint for the sustainable development and positive turnaround of fortunes for the country, urged all eligible voters in the state to elect Tinubu as the next President for him to transform the country to an economic giant in the comity of nations.



According to a statement by her Special Adviser, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Speaker made the call at the weekend when she led the campaign team to Emure and Gbonyin Local Government Areas in her capacity as the Director General of the APC Campaign Committee for Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The APC Campaign Committee for Ekiti South also has House of Representatives members, Hon. Femi Bamisile and Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen and other party chieftains as from the zone as members.



The speaker described Tinubu as the “most qualified, the most experienced, the most cosmopolitan and the most detribalised” among all the presidential hopefuls on parade to preside over a complex country like Nigeria, noting that his performance as Lagos State governor has become a benchmark for good governance in the country.