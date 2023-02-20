Igbinedion: Women, Youths Empowerment Reasons I’m Contesting for House of Representatives

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Ovia Federal Constituency, Ms. Omosede Igbinedion, has explained that she is motivated to contesting for the House of Representatives seat to represent Ovia Federal Constituency by her passion to empower women and youths.

Igbinedion, who said that she wanted to continue the developmental legacy her father, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, spoke when the PDP took its ward to ward campaign to Ora, Udo and Okomu wards in Ovia South West Local Government of the state during the weekend.

She said that she would have opted to reside in the United Kingdom after her education but the love for her people made her to return home. According to her, “we can only vote for the PDP’s candidates from the president to the House of Assembly. Nigeria will be better off when the PDP comes back to power.”

The Acting Chairman, PDP Ovia South West, Ihagueborr Ajiki, introduced all the PDP’s candidates to the people.

Ajiki assured that the PDP would win with a landslide because the APC has since been buried in the locality.

The camapign train also visited the Palace of the lyase of Udo, His Royal Highness, Patrick Igbinidu.