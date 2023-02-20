  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

Igbinedion: Women, Youths Empowerment Reasons I’m Contesting for House of Representatives

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Ovia Federal Constituency, Ms. Omosede Igbinedion, has explained that she is motivated to contesting for the House of Representatives seat to represent Ovia Federal Constituency by her passion to empower women and youths. 

Igbinedion, who said that she wanted to continue the developmental legacy her father, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, spoke when the PDP took its ward to ward campaign to Ora, Udo and Okomu wards in Ovia South West Local Government of the state during the weekend.

She said that she would have opted to reside in the United Kingdom after her education but the love for her people made her to return home.  According to her, “we can only vote for the PDP’s candidates from the president to the House of Assembly. Nigeria will be better off when the PDP comes back to power.”

The Acting Chairman, PDP Ovia South West, Ihagueborr Ajiki, introduced all the PDP’s candidates to the people.

Ajiki assured that the PDP would win with a landslide because the APC has since been buried in the locality.

The camapign train also visited the Palace of the lyase of Udo, His Royal Highness, Patrick Igbinidu.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.