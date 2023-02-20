How Burna Boy, Rema, Tems Wow the World with Afrobeats at the NBA All-Star in USA

Many Nigerians will agree that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the late Afrobeats founder, Nigerian born global icon will be trumpeting in excitement in his grave at the moment reason being his genre and style of music keeps waxing stronger with electrifying performances by Nigerian trio of Burna Boy, Rema and Tems at the National Basketball Association, NBA All-Star in Utah, USA over the weekend, almost 26 years since he died on 2nd August, 1997.

For the entire halftime show of the NBA All-Star game which included a number of Nigerians and African players, only the three Nigerian artistes graced the stage to wow teeming audience jamming to their various hit songs. Pascal Siakam, Cameroon-born Toronto Raptors player, who is a two-time NBA All-Star took to the microphone and made the introductions for the Nigerian singers to hit the stage. Grammy Awardee, Burna Boy led and closed the show with hit music from his collections including, ‘Ye’, ‘It’s Plenty’ and ‘Last Last’, a song which sampled the soundtrack of ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ by the legendary Toni Braxton.

Rema came on stage to deliver another super performance of his new single, ‘Holiday,’ to the excitement of the audience before Tems, the 2023 Grammy winner who is also nominated for Oscars this year serenaded the crowd with her performance.

Nigerian celebrities and basketball lovers who were awake early hours of Monday (Nigeria time) for the NBA All-Star game gave glowing reviews on social media how Afrobeats have taking over the world of music, describing the Nigerian trio as legends of the music genre made popular by the late Fela.