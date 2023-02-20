Governor Yahaya Swears in Justice Halima Mohammed as  Gombe CJ

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sworn-in Justice Halima Sadiya Mohammed as the substantive Chief Judge of Gombe State.

Yahaya also restated the commitment of his administration to support the independence of the judiciary for effective service delivery and speedy administration of justice.

He cautioned politicians to play by the rules as the 2023 elections draw near, stressing that “peace and stability of our dear state is greater than the political ambition of any individual or group.”

He explained that since inception of his administration, the three arms of government have been partnering in the development of the state, adding that “such unity and harmonious relationship must be maintained going forward, as such unity is the major source of strength

The governor said that his administration would continue to support the judiciary and legislature in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities for the overall benefit of the people of Gombe State.

He assured members of the judiciary that he would continue to make available all necessary facilities and funding for the effective discharge of their duties.

The governor said: “Similarly, we will continue supporting the independence of Judiciary in Gombe State for enhancement of service delivery and speedy administration of justice.

“And as the nation gears up for the national elections, political parties, candidates and their supporters must play by their rules and avoid anything that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“I have always stated that the peace and stability of our dear state is greater than the political ambition of any individual or group. Government is committed to deploying all available tools to guard our cherished peace and stability.”

He described the swearing-in event as joyous and historic in view of the fact that a woman has just taken the Oath of Office as the new head of the judiciary arm of government in the state.

He congratulated Justice Halima Sadiyya Mohammed for distinguishing herself in her service to the state and country.

The governor said: “As you all know, she occupied the exalted office in acting capacity since October last year following the retirement of the former Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak. Sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council on January 23, 2023, as required by the Constitution, I approved the appointment of Justice Halima Sadiyya Mohammed as the substantive Head of the State High Court of Justice and ratified by the honorable members of the Gombe State House of Assembly.”.

Yahaya described Justice Halima as a woman of reputable legal expertise, outstanding experience, strong character, and remarkable integrity, who would continue to serve as a source of inspiration to young girls.

“As an experienced jurist, I have no doubt that she has what it takes to impact positively on the administration of justice in Gombe State. It is our belief that she will discharge her duties in this new role with utmost commitment and integrity, as she has always done for the benefit of our dear state,” he said.