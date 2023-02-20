FIFA Women’s World Cup: HotSports Awaits Trophy Tour to Launch Big Plan for Super Falcons

Renowned sports marketing company, HotSports has said that it is at an advanced stage of baking an elaborate plan for a huge boost from Corporate Nigeria for the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons’ campaign at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

“I am happy at the conversation we have had with the NFF President, which centred on doing something special for the Super Falcons around the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” HotSports President/CEO, Mr. Taye Ige said after a meeting with President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau in Abuja on Thursday.

The Super Falcons will be one of the 32 teams to compete at FIFA Women’s World Cup Down Under between 20th July – 20th August, and Nigeria is one of only seven countries to have featured in every edition of FIFA’s flagship women tournament since it was launched in China 32 years ago.

Ige added: “There is no gainsaying that this is the biggest Women’s World Cup in history and there is the need to get as much support as possible for the team to have the best preparations possible for the finals.” He disclosed that the meeting had been facilitated by a Member of the NFF Board and immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode, who expressed her enthusiasm to have Corporate Nigeria coalesce support for the Falcons ahead of the World Cup.

In a move that further underscores the desire of the present NFF administration to take the branding, marketing and general management of the women National Teams to levels never previously contemplated, Gusau said he agreed to meet with Ige in a turf-exploring meeting because the Federation is ready to consider proposals that will robustly boost the women’s game.

“Women’s football has earned the right to greater attention, interest and funding, and we have to follow in the paths of what FIFA is doing for the game. We have 32 teams playing in Australia and New Zealand, making this the biggest-ever Women’s World Cup. Our Super Falcons definitely need all the support to prepare adequately for the finals,” NFF President Gusau said.

Ige says HotSports is excited that the original Women’s World Cup trophy is coming to Nigeria for only the third time and the organization will use the trophy tour of 26th March in Abuja as a launchpad for its project.

The Super Falcons are presently in Mexico for a Four-Nation Tournament involving the host nation as well as World Cup-bound Costa Rica and Colombia, after which they will take part in another tournament in Türkiye in April.