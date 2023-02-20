DRUG INDUCED VIOLENCE AND THE FORTHCOMING ELECTIONS

So many thoughts are on the minds of Nigerians once again. It is time when we are faced with the choice of choosing who will lead the country for another period of four years amongst the numerous candidates jostling for the topmost seat. Will power remain in the north? Are we expecting a power shift to the side which many believe is the minority? Will the popular ‘E MI LOKAN’ saying and aspirations come to stand? Will there be a total surprise from the other candidates which many are not even really concerned about? These among several other questions will be answered come 25th February, 2023.

It is no longer news that election periods are characterised with several criminal actions which are perpetrated by miscreants bent on making sure the mandate of their choice candidate is achieved: killings, ballot box snatching, vote-buying, and several others. The cartels are already out to making sure there is enough mind -altering substances on our streets before and during elections to enable these miscreants carry out their nefarious activities. Are we going to fold our hands and watch?

Barely a week to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the NDLEA made another landslide seizure and arrest as published in their recent statement; that notorious drug locations in Akala, Mushin area of Lagos were raided once again and almost 100 people were arrested including dealers and large quantities of skunks, methamphetamine, and cocaine were seized. These substances I believe would have moved into our streets and used to cause mayhem during the forthcoming elections as usual. Two weeks ago, it was recorded that 1,430kgs cannabis which were being moved in an LNG truck alongside 13 motorcycles which would have been used in distributing them far into the streets were intercepted by NDLEA in Cross River State.

In view of the above, the NDLEA and its boss, Gen Buba Marwa (rtd) need to be commended for the efforts they’ve put into making sure we have a free and fair election devoid of drug abuse as well as a great and saner country for our Youths and the Children unborn. Only in 24 months, the agency, according to media reports, has been making arrests and seizures with over 26,458 people arrested including 34 barons, over five million Kilogrammes of illicit substances seized, 3,733 jailed, while 19,401 people have been counselled, rehabilitated and reintegrated back into the society.

Drug abuse will not only mar the elections and leave many families in pains; it will also affect the livers, kidneys and other vital organs of the body, and the worst scenario is that you may never be able to get out and detach from this demon.

It is therefore a general call to the public to be on the watch and report any suspicious movement or places that may serve as hideouts for criminal elements to the relevant authorities. Also, let’s all use this period to continue to shun drug abuse because of its negative effects. If Nigeria will be great again, then we as citizens must play our role by constantly saying NO to drug abuse and shunning electoral violence.

Olufemi Fadahunsi, Ado-Ekiti