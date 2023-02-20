Commence Payment of Improved Judges’ Salaries Before May 29, CSLS Tells Buhari

*Tasks NJC on e-recording of proceedings nationwide

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the commencement of the implementation of improved salaries for judges before the expiration of his administration on May 29, 2023.

Buhari, had last November, announced an improved welfare packages for judicial officers whose salaries were last reviewed in 2007. Before the president’s approval, a National Industrial Court had in a judgment in July ordered immediate increment in the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, due to the workload and sensitivity of their job, adding that it was unfair that the welfares of judges in the country have been stagnated for over 14 years.



However, speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the National Technical Review & Evaluation Conference on the Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) over the weekend in Abuja, President of the CSLS, Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, called on Buhari to keep to his promise and make sure the new salaries come into effect before the end of his tenure.



While stating that, “the payment must not be left for incoming administration,” Akinseye-George said Buhari, “must urgently finalise, publish and commence implementation of the promised new salary structure, enhanced working conditions and retirement benefits of judges.”

He also called for the immediate appointments of more judges to fill all available vacancies in the various courts particularly the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, on the grounds that, Criminality including corruption is increasing in our country because wrong doing is not promptly punished.



“Delay in the administration of justice often leads to denial of justice. The same urgency with which election matters are decided by the courts must be extended to all other cases including criminal cases.”

Meanwhile, in the area of speedy dispensation of justice, the senior lawyer called on all states in the country to urgently take steps to introduce e-recording in the administration of justice.



“The National Judicial Council should immediately set a specific deadline for the courts to commence e-recording of all proceedings. The writing of court proceedings in long hand has become outdated and should therefore be replaced with e-recording,” he said.

He however called on stakeholders to ensure that the gains recorded since 2015, when the ACJA was introduced be sustained, consolidated and improved upon through compliance with the National Minimum Standards.



“All the states of the Federation and the FCT are commended for passing the Administration of Criminal Justice law. They should go further to ensure that the laws are properly implemented to provide improved access to justice to all Nigerians.



“The states should adopt the National Minimum Standards (NMS) on the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Laws. We are delighted to present to all the States through their delegates at this Conference the National Minimum Standard (NMS) Document.

“The document is a product of the collaborative efforts of different stakeholders of the justice sector in the last few years. It articulates the basic standards that must be met by all States and the FCT in implementing the ACJ ACT and ACJ Laws.”



Meanwhile the National Scorecard or ranking of the various states in regard to their compliance with the National Minimum Standards in the Administration of Criminal Justice, showed that Delta State came first with 81.3 per cent, Rivers second with 74.1 per cent and Kaduna third with 71.5 per cent.