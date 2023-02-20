All Parties Including APC Not Fair to Women, Says Tallen

*ActionAid Warns against attack on female gender

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, has said all parties, including the ruling party had not been fair to women, adding that although the most vulnerable group, women have proven to be better leaders and must be protected from electoral violence.



But the Country Director of ActionAid, Mrs. Ene Obi, has threatened that Nigerian women would downtool and remove their wrappers in solidarity for any woman who might be attacked as contenders or electorate during the general election, adding that violence against women would not be tolerated.

Tallen spoke in Abuja at a national dialogue on preventing violence against women in the 2023 general election with the theme: “Securing Nigerian women at the 2023 polls and beyond” organised by Women in Politics Forum (WIPF).



“We’re going through so much as women particularly, in this political season. All the parties, including my party are not fair to women. All the parties are not fair to women, I say openly. This is not because we do not have qualified women. But after listening to the cases violence being presented, I don’t want your spirit to be dampened, because we will continue to intensify until we change the mindset of many.



“Women are the most vulnerable and are better leaders, having a mother’s heart to make things happen. The performance of the few women in the national assembly is proof that each of them does ten times what the men are doing for their constituencies. There’s no woman that will see a community in need of basic amenities and will not take steps to change the narrative,” she said.

On her part, Obi, who also spoke at the event, said, there was the need to activate women-related agencies like FIDA, NAWOJ and other groups, which are doing many wonderful things.



“Any act against one person during this election, any act against any woman is against all women and we will rise and go to the root of wherever. All of us will down tool however we get there; we will downtool to make sure that we remove our wrappers for our sisters. Let the concern of every woman be your concern.

“When you strike a woman, so many humans are affected. We must not forget the labour of our heroes past. There’s a changing trend and which is if you touch a woman now, you have touched every woman. We need to activate the agency of women like FIDA, NAWOJ and other groups which are doing many wonderful things.



“What are you doing with petty jealousy? The dignity of self and confidence you put in self is what matters. So when your sister had been wounded, you have also been wounded. A woman has no tribe. Our tribe is humanity. If you don’t protect the next woman to you, you are also not protected. As we face the 2023 general election, again we are going to see violence. We need to mobilise. We need to get the agencies of women right,” she said.

The convener, Ebere Ifendu, in her speech, said credible elections was all that Nigerian women were asking for, adding that, it was sad if 47 per cent of the electorate who are women will not have a say in the forthcoming elections due to fear of intimidation, blackmail and violence.