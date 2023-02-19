Who Will Save Mariam Omatsone and Mo Abudu’s Friendship?



Unlike the petty fools of strife that shriek and sweat in pygmy wars, town woman, Mariam Omatsone, seemed to court neither hatred nor discord with anyone. The ravishing socialite seemed to live for the sweet affection and warmth of comradeship with her friends until she fell out of love with every one of them, Mo Abudu.

There is currently no love lost between Mariam and Mo. Since they got mired in the jungle of angst and vicious recrimination, She has not been on talking terms with the media woman. The bitter feud raging between them has evoked a series of questionable rhetoric. Could their quarrel be attributed to petty rivalry or high-priced ego? No tangible answers have been found to these salient questions even by the closest friends and confidants of the former bosom friends. No one knows what axe Mo has to grind with Mariam.

Interestingly, in the past, the former best friends who suffocated their social media followers with the ‘uniqueness’ of their friendship, both shared a lot of things in common. Their first children are married, making both prosperous grandmothers – Mo Abudu as an entertainment entrepreneur via her Ebony Life Place and movie productions and Mariam as a successful dealer in office furniture via her Madisonjay Furniture and fashion business. They have also been quite supportive of each other, celebrating each other’s milestones. But today, all that has gone with the wind. So deep is their quarrel that many speculate that it could be as a result of an alleged business deal gone wrong or about something close to the heart. All efforts by their famous friends to get them to reconcile with each other have proved abortive.