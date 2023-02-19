  • Sunday, 19th February, 2023

Who Will Save Mariam Omatsone and Mo Abudu’s Friendship?

Life & Style | 6 hours ago


Unlike the petty fools of strife that shriek and sweat in pygmy wars, town woman, Mariam Omatsone, seemed to court neither hatred nor discord with anyone. The ravishing socialite seemed to live for the sweet affection and warmth of comradeship with her friends until she fell out of love with every one of them, Mo Abudu.
There is currently no love lost between Mariam and Mo. Since they got mired in the jungle of angst and vicious recrimination, She has not been on talking terms with the media woman. The bitter feud raging between them has evoked a series of questionable rhetoric. Could their quarrel be attributed to petty rivalry or high-priced ego? No tangible answers have been found to these salient questions even by the closest friends and confidants of the former bosom friends. No one knows what axe Mo has to grind with Mariam.
Interestingly, in the past, the former best friends who suffocated their social media followers with the ‘uniqueness’ of their friendship, both shared a lot of things in common. Their first children are married, making both prosperous grandmothers – Mo Abudu as an entertainment entrepreneur via her Ebony Life Place and movie productions and Mariam as a successful dealer in office furniture via her Madisonjay Furniture and fashion business. They have also been quite supportive of each other, celebrating each other’s milestones. But today, all that has gone with the wind. So deep is their quarrel that many speculate that it could be as a result of an alleged business deal gone wrong or about something close to the heart. All efforts by their famous friends to get them to reconcile with each other have proved abortive.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.