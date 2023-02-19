Transcorp Appoints New Director



Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe as a non-executive director of the leading hospitality brand, effective February 17, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.



The appointment was announced in a statement by Transcorp Office of Corporate Communications at the weekend.

The statement explained that Osakwe’s appointment came following the retirement of Mr. Alexander Adeyemi from the Board after serving for close to four years.



“Osakwe brings to the Board his extensive experience in finance and management consulting, having held critical roles across the public and development sectors.

“He is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the management consulting Industry.



“He has worked with Donor Organisations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund and the GAVI.

“With more than 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy and oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja, Osakwe is a great addition to the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc.,” the statement said,

It added that the Board of Transcorp Hotels expressed optimism that Mr. Osakwe’s invaluable experience and commitment to corporate governance would greatly benefit the company’s sustainable business growth.