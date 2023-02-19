Police Station Bombed, Three Officers Killed in Fresh Anambra Attack

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Barely one week after gunmen killed three police officers attached to the Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in Anambra State, some hoodlums have attacked a police station in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, killing three police operatives.



The gunmen attacked an advance security team of Okowa in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, on their way to Abia State.

The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the latest attack on a police station, said the incident happened yesterday morning.



He said in a statement that the gunmen shot repeatedly before gaining access to the police facility and using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to destroy the buildings.

He said: “The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs into the premises, before gaining entrance.



“Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“The command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack. We call for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

“Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North Area of the state, following the attack.



“The incident happened at the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being assessed and police operations are still ongoing,” the statement explained.

There have been numerous attacks in Anambra State recently.



Last Thursday gunmen attacked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were on training in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

There was also the abduction of 15 corps members in Ihiala, who were later rescued. Numerous police and INEC facilities have been attacked in the state, while in many instances, many have paid the supreme price