Oyo SDP Denies Endorsing Makinde as Guber Candidate 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied adopting Governor Seyi Makinde as its gubernatorial candidate in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

This is just as it said Mr. Adewole Adeshina, who claimed to be the National Deputy Secretary, and addressed journalists in Ibadan Saturday, on the phoney adoption, is not a member of the party.

The party, in a statement by its gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Michael Lana, on Sunday, said the candidates of the party for the forthcoming elections are intact, adding that the fake adoption of Makinde was the job of desperate politicians who realizing there is no hope for them in the elections are now paying hungry agents to spread false information to the unsuspecting public.

He said Adeshina, whom he described as an unscrupulous man, is not known to the party, neither is he its officer, calling on members of the public to google SDP and would discover that he is nothing but an hungry man looking for crumbs from a sinking politician with his name not on the website of the party.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state disclosed that the mega rally of the party would come up in Ibadan on Tuesday, enjoining members of the public to come and see whether Adeshina would show his face and mount the rostrum at the event.

According to him, “Let the public also ask Engr Adewole whether the name of Chief Ayorinde (SAN) was the name published by INEC as the SDP’s candidate for Oyo State or he has not woken up from his slumber to realise that Chief Ayorinde was only the party’s candidate in 2019 and not for 2023 election.

“And he should tell us the National Convention witnessed by INEC as required by section 83 of the Electoral Act, where he and his co-dreamers were elected and at which congress his conjured candidate was elected.”

Lana maintained that it would be preposterous to suggest that he as the governorship candidate of the SDP would step down for a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor who is going to be expelled by his party in the coming days for anti-party activities.