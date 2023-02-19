Lagos, FCT, 30 States Risk Looming Flood Disasters



Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government has warned that not less than 178 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states including Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are at a high risk of flooding this year.



The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu made the disclosure at the official presentation of the 2023 annual flood outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja Friday.

The outlook, themed “ Flood prediction and its impact on socio- economic livelihood”, is targeted at flood early warning, and forecasting in order to minimise the adverse effects of flood on lives.



According to the data, 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT are located in high-risk flood zones, 224 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT are in moderate-risk zones, and the remaining 372 LGAs are in low-risk zones.

The high flood risk areas states according to the AFO includes, Adamawa, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, OSUN, Oyo, Rivers, SOKOTO, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory.



The minister said that the purpose of the outlook was to present probable flood scenarios for this year and to disseminate information to all, especially in flood-prone areas and further reduce resultant effects.

According to him, flood is one of the most frequent natural disasters in Nigeria with devastating impact on the poor and vulnerable populations who live along riverbanks and rely on flood plains for livelihoods.

He said, “ High flood risk areas between the months of April and November 2023, and the level of floods in this category is expected to be high in terms of impact on the population, agriculture, livelihood livestock and infrastructure.

“Part of 66 LGAs across the country falls within the highest flood areas in the months of April, May and June, while parts of 114 LGAs fall in the month of July, August and September are part of 100 LGAs that fall in the month of October and November 2023.

He continues, “ Moderate impacts of flood are expected in parts of 41 LGAs within the month of April, May and June. And in parts of 199 LGAs within the month of July, August and September and parts of 73 LGAs within the month of October and November 2023.

“Bayelsa Cross-River, Delta, Edo Lagos, Ogun, River and Dodondo, will be experiencing coastal flooding due to rising sea level and tidal surge which will impact on fishing, wildlife habitation, and river navigation.

“ For urban flooding, flash and naval flood will be experience in urban cities, city centres across the country, among the cities are Lagos, Kaduna, Suleja, Gombe, Yola, Markurdi Abuja, Lafia, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Benin City, Benin- Kebbi, SOKOTO, Lokoja, Maiduguri, Kano Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Abakaliki, Awka, Nsukka, Calabar and Owerri.”

The Director General of NIHSA, Mr Clement Nze said while delivering his address that the overall objective of the event is to sensitize planners, decision and policy makers, farmers, stakeholders and the public.

Nze noted the need to carry out aggressive sensitisation and awareness campaigns on constant clearing of all waterways and maintenance of dams and reservoirs to ensure free flow of water in drainages.