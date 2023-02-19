Good Times are Here as Pamela Shodipo Steps up



The good thing about human progress is that it never stops. As long as a person is determined and has enough providence on their side, they would eventually find themself at the zenith of life and smiling down at their peers. Such is the case for Pamela Shodipo as she was recently appointed as the Executive Director of the South Directorate of Fidelity Bank. With her new position, Shodipo is at a greater height of influence at Fidelity Bank than before.



The powers that be in Fidelity Bank continue to demonstrate their prescience and mastery of the times in the selection of capable hands. Delegating the duties of the bank to only the most capable individuals, these powers have found Shodipo to be the best person to contribute to the Fidelity Bank Board of Directors. Considering her robust experience in the banking and finance industry, Fidelity has without a doubt won itself another general.



Shodipo is not a new face. With her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales College of Cardiff, United Kingdom, Shodipo has always stood out among her peers. Even more, she has managed to work with the major powers of banking in Nigeria, including Zenith Bank (1997 to 2007), and United Bank for Africa (UBA) (2007 to 2022). Now, the baton of Shodipo’s presence and performance has been passed to Fidelity.



Considering the amazing things that Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is doing at Fidelity as its MD/CEO, Shodipo is most likely under a lot of pressure to perform. Then again, with her 25+ years of experience, this will not be difficult. Even so, the number of eyes on her will only increase. But that matters little: she has moved up and will accomplish more at Fidelity than she has done anywhere else.