Gbajabiamila is Furious

The 2023 presidential election is almost upon us. As a result, there is a lot of tension around the country, a tension that has been further stirred by the seeming absence of Naira notes. Everybody has a different opinion on the whys of the goings-on in the country and a different reaction. For the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the reaction is clearly fury.



Allegedly driven to his wit’s end, Gbajabiamila is on the verge of blasting out against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to recent reports, the Speaker is among a number of prestigious Nigerian officials that are convinced that the CBN Naira redesign policy is a deliberate attempt by ‘political elements’ to undermine the influence and chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 presidential election.



Somewhat distancing himself from other radical analysts who claim that President Muhammadu Buhari intends to destroy the odds of the APC winning the election, Gbajabiamila stated that Buhari’s good intention in approving the Naira redesign policy is being bastardized by others intending to cause harm to the president’s legacy of good work.



Gbajabiamila did not mince words when he declared that he was well aware of the intention of some people to prevent the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from winning the presidential election. This is coming after it was determined by media houses that the frontline presidential candidates are divided on what effect the Naira redesign policy would have on the outcomes of the election.



As things stand presently, Gbajabiamila is only one of the many voices accusing the CBN of running on the wrong path. This is especially after the Supreme Court attempted to prevent the apex bank from making good on its promise to ensure that the February 10 deadline for the swapping of old Naira notes is not extended.

So, between Gbajabiamila and the people he’s pointing to as responsible for the current situation, a battle line has been drawn.