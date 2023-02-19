Buhari: How Mamora Contributed to My Political Success



• Obasanjo, Osinbajo eulogise his commitment to democracy

Gboyega Akinsanmi

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained how the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora significantly contributed to his election and re-election as the President of Nigeria in 2015 and 2019 respectively.



Likewise, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, among others, acknowledged Mamora’s commitment to development and democracy in Nigeria.

Buhari testified to Mamora’s contribution to his political success in a pre-recorded video played at the public presentation of his official biography at the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja on Thursday.



In his pre-recorded video that lasted five minutes 30 seconds, Buhari eulogised Mamora for his contribution to the development of democracy in the country and he acknowledged him to be part of political success.

The president commended him for setting up a leadership foundation that would enable him to impact the upcoming generation positively.

Specifically, Buhari acknowledged Mamora’s contributions to the elections that brought him to office in 2015 and 2019, saying Mamora could not therefore be separated from his political success.



He said: “I consider Mamora a co-traveller in my political journey, having served as Deputy Director General of the APC Presidential Election Campaign Committee in 2015, and 2019, respectively.



“These were elections that brought me to office as President, and renewal of mandate for the second term. Mamora cannot therefore be separated from my political success, as he worked with his heart, mind and strength for electoral success. Thank you very much.



“The medical doctor-turned politician has made a name as Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, a Senator of the Federal Republic, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Minister of State for Health, and now Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. Thank you for service to our party, the APC, and to Nigeria, our own dear native land.”

In a pre-recorded video, also, Osinbajo said Mamora contributed to some of the transformation in the legislative arm of government both at state and national level.

The vice president appreciated him for his contribution to the Buhari administration even as he encouraged him not to relent in his good work.

In his congratulatory message, Obasanjo, also Chairman of the occasion, described Mamora as the true son of his father who happened to be his teacher at the Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, represented by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, noted that he was not surprised by the success Mamora recorded in his career as his family had a history of noble birth.

Some of the dignitaries at the occasion are: former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, Boss Mustapha, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Rasaq Okoya, Rotimi Amechi, Gbenga Daniel, Obafemi Hamzat, prince Julius Adeluyi, retired Justice Oguntade, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), traditional rulers among others.

In celebration of his 70th birthday, however, Mamora launched a charity organisation christened Mamora Education and Leadership Foundation (MEL Foundation).

The foundation, a non-for-profit and non-political, mainly focuses on tertiary education sponsorship of indigent students with a view to helping them shape their career and future.

During the public presentation of his biography titled “OLORUNNIMBE: Official Biography of Dr. Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora,” the minister said that most of the time students in tertiary institutions are usually left behind.

The minister noted that his mission is to create access to a bright future for indigent students through tertiary education sponsorship, mentoring, entrepreneurship and leadership training.

The biography, comprising 22 chapters and 316 pages, was authored by Secretary-General, Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA), Dr. Wale Okediran and a renowned media specialist Mr. Omololu Ogunmade chronicled Mamora sprawling accomplishment and contribution.

Okediran said: “Our mission is to raise an empowered, successful generation. Some people asked us why we are focusing on education. Education is a vital tool in breaking the poverty circle in every family.

“Our desire is to contribute towards the attainment of SDG 4, which focuses on education. Our action plan is to sponsor, mentor and send them for leadership development and entrepreneur training.

“This will enable them to be self-reliant in the absence of white collar jobs,” Okediran, a literary giant, said in his remark.

Also, his wife Mrs. Olanlesi Mamora urged the people to support them in what she called noble cause so that more people can benefit from the scheme.

According to her, we cannot do it alone, so we are calling on all Nigerians and organizations to support us in this mission so that our society can become a better place for all.