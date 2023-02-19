Benue APC Guber Candidate Pledges Grants to Rice Farmers

George Okoh In Makurdi

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress APC in Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia has promised to give farmers incentives and grants to boost rice production in the state when he becomes the governor.

Alia made the promise yesterday when he led the APC campaign team on a tour to Obagaji and Ogbokpo in Agatu and Apa local government areas of Benue State.

He acknowledged that the people of Agatu and Apa “are largely economically dependent on farming, but insecurity has halted farming activities in many areas.”

The priest, however, promised to end insecurity and give priority attention “to timely supply of subsidised farm inputs especially fertilizer and quality seeds to farmers to boost their farm produce.

He also assured the people of his willingness to provide basic social amenities critical to human existence and social growth such as good roads, housing, water, power and job creation.

While paying homage to the traditional rulers, the gubernatorial hopeful questions their meagre and epileptic welfare packages, and promised to up it once he takes over as the governor.

He gave hope to civil servants and pensioners, promising to keep to his salary obligations and pay retirees their entitlements as at when due.

The governorship candidate stressed the need for Benue to reconnect itself with the federal government to gain more federal presence in the state.

He called on the people “to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other APC candidates for a fair, transparent and accountable leadership.”

The party’s senatorial candidate for Benue South, Mr. Dan Onjeh, the House of Representatives and all the assembly candidates as well as party chairmen at the two local government areas amongst other party members all spoke at the event.