Akande Joins Avanti Chief Marketing Officer



Jumoke Akande has joined Avanti Communications as chief marketing officer.

A statement which revealed this noted Akande, who will be working closely with Avanti’s teams across the globe, would be responsible for developing an integrated channel strategy across key sectors including mobility, enterprise, defence and education.



According to the statement, her new role would be pivotal in accelerating Avanti’s roll out across Africa.

Chief Operating Officer, Customer at Avanti Communications, Libby Barr, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jumoke to our growing team of senior executives in Nigeria. Jumoke is a proven leader with over 20 years’ experience in marketing and joins us at an exciting time.



“What stood out about Jumoke was her extensive experience managing teams across markets and launching large-scale campaigns in Africa. We can’t wait to see her strategic insight in action in this newly created role. Her experience will be vital in helping Avanti reach its growth ambition over the next few years.”



Prior to joining Avanti, Akande was an Associate Director at GICL/IHS Towers where she oversaw their fibre and rural telephony marketing strategy. She has also held senior roles at MainOne, Dell Technologies and consulted for leading MNOs in Africa including MTN Nigeria.

Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA – extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Avanti has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, data centers and a fibre ring.