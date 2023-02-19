70 Hearty Birthday Cheers for Senator Mamora



When a person has made a habit of distinguishing themself through the sheer quality of their accomplishments, every other sensible person celebrates them. This is the kind of honour that Senator Adeleke Mamora, the Minister of Science and Technology, has come into. Even as he celebrates his 70th birthday, his many works distinguish him as someone worthy of 70 hearty cheers.



Mamora is among the first persons of calibre among the Nigerian up-and-up citizens to celebrate his birthday after the February 14 Valentine’s Day celebrations. Born on February 16, 1953, Mamora’s strong showing of intelligence, vision, and compassion throughout his career has placed him in the box of people whose birthday celebrations are simply an extension of the love-doused Valentine’s Day celebration.



At 70, there is much for Mamora to be grateful for. Also, there is plenty that those that Mamora has served over the years have to be grateful to God for because of the Science and Technology Minister. This has been the case since Mamora took up the mandate to represent the people of Lagos East in the Senate House back in 2007; that was after he had been the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2003.



But Lagosians are not the only ones that have benefitted from Mamora’s dedication to his state and country. In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mamora to the position of Minister of State of Health of Nigeria, a position that he maintained until 2022. Not long after, Mamora proved that he had earned the trust of the president, a showing that was demonstrated by his being appointed Minister of Science and Technology.



Indeed, for someone like Mamora, clocking 70 is another kind of grace in and of itself. For his having served the people with his heart and soul, he deserves all the goodwill that he received on his 70th birthday from Nigerians.